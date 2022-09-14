Within space of an hour, two 19-year-old Pune women, both childhood friends, commit suicide

PTI

Pune, September 14

Two 19-year-old women, both childhood friends and living in the same building in Pune, allegedly committed suicide within a span of an hour, police said on Wednesday.

The incidents took place on Tuesday evening in Shewalwadi area of Hadapsar town here in Maharashtra, they said.

One of the women allegedly hanged herself in the bedroom of her house at around 6.30 pm, police inspector Arvind Gokule said.

"While the body was being sent for post-mortem in an ambulance, the deceased's childhood friend jumped to death from the terrace of the four-storey building at around 7.30pm," he said.

One of them was a commerce student and the other pursuing an animation course, police said.

No suicide note was found and the reasons behind the extreme step were not yet known, police said.