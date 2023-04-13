Without much ado, Madhya Pradesh has excelled in education sector: PM Modi

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, April 12

In a veiled attack against the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), Prime Minister Narendra Modi said Madhya Pradesh’s ranking in the National Achievement Survey 2021 had gone up to fifth position from 17th and this accomplishment was achieved “without any noise, publicity and boasting”.

5th in nat’l ranking Madhya Pradesh has taken a big leap, jumping from the 17th to the fifth position in National Achievement Survey. The state has achieved this milestone without making any noise. Narendra Modi, PM

In a video message during a programme organised by the Madhya Pradesh Government for the training of newly appointed teachers, the Prime Minister said, “Rural children will benefit the most by the appointment of teachers in large numbers. The MP Government has set a target of recruiting more than one lakh employees this year.”

The PM further said, “In the field of education, Madhya Pradesh has taken a big leap, jumping from the 17th to the fifth position in the National Achievement Survey. The state has achieved this milestone without making any noise and without spending any money on publicity.”

He noted that the campaign to provide government jobs to the youth in Madhya Pradesh would be fast tracked. “More than 22,000 teachers have been recruited through employment fairs. Congratulations to all teachers for taking up the noble work.”

Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan said, “It is the duty of teachers to impart three qualities to children — knowledge, skills and values.”