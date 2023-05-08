Woman arrested with heroin worth Rs 1.5 crore in Aizawl

Aizawl, May 8
A 37-year-old woman was arrested with heroin worth Rs 1.5 crore in Aizawl, the Assam Rifles said on Monday.
The arrest was made in a joint operation by the Assam Rifles, Mizoram Police and Central Young Mizo Association in Bawngkawn area on Saturday, it said.
A total of 350 gram of heroin was found concealed in 28 soap cases, it added.
