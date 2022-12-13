Woman cop saves elderly man’s life after he faints on road in Gwalior

Gwalior, December 13
A woman police personnel saved the life of a senior citizen by performing cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) on him after he fainted on a busy road in Madhya Pradesh's Gwalior.
A video of the incident, which took place on Monday morning, surfaced on social media, prompting state Home Minister Narottam Mishra to speak to the woman sub-inspector and give her a word of appreciation and encouragement.
Talking about the incident, sub-inspector Sonam Parashar said, "I was on duty at Gole ka Mandir square, when a man informed me that a senior citizen had fainted on the road. I rushed to the spot and performed CPR on the elderly man, as I thought he had suffered a cardiac arrest." The man, who was later identified as retired power company employee Anil Upadhyay, responded to the CPR, she said.
Upadhyay was rushed to a hospital for treatment, she said.
Meanwhile, Upadhyay's son thanked Parashar for her timely intervention that saved his father's life.
