Woman doctor booked for vandalising Diwali shops in UP's Lucknow

IANS
Lucknow, October 25
A woman doctor has been booked for vandalising the shops of Diwali vendors and threatening them.
The Gomti Nagar police has booked Dr Anju Gupta under Sections 427 and 504 of the CrPC after a video went viral on social media in which she is purportedly seen breaking earthen diyas and clay toys put up for sale on Diwali with a cricket bat and a wiper.
The doctor said that the vendors had been putting up their stalls right outside her gate and whenever she objected, they would get into arguments with her.
She alleged that the shops were causing major traffic jams in the area.
The Gomti Nagar Police inspector Dinesh Chandra Pandey said that the case had been registered on the complaint of Zubair, Rubina and Shamshad whose shops had been damaged in the incident.
