Woman doctor dies by suicide in medical college hostel in Bhopal

PTI

Bhopal, January 5

A 24-year-old woman doctor allegedly died by suicide by injecting herself with an anaesthesia drug in the hostel of the government-run Gandhi Medical College (GMC) in Bhopal, a police official said on Thursday.

The body of Akanksha Maheshwari was found in her hostel room on Wednesday evening, the official said.

Police seized empty injection vials and a syringe from her room, Koh-e-Fiza police station in-charge Vijay Sisodia said, adding that the woman administered herself four doses of anaesthesia of 2.5 ml each.

A “suicide note” was found in the room in which she had purportedly written that she was not mentally strong and unable to cope with tension. She mentioned that she was taking the extreme step for personal reasons and nobody was responsible for it, he said.

The deceased apologised to her parents in the note, he said.

Maheshwari was pursuing post-graduation in paediatrics and was in the first year of the course, he said.

According to the hostel inmates, the door of the woman's room was closed since Wednesday morning. When they came back in the evening, they were surprised to find it still closed and alerted the security, the official said.

Police reached the spot and found the woman lying dead, he said.

She was a resident of Gwalior and joined the GMC about a month back. She had spoken to her family at around 7am on Wednesday, the official said.

The police had registered a case and were conducting a probe, the official said.