Woman doctor, journalist killed in accident on way to Gangotri

Uttarkashi, May 31
A Tamil Nadu-based journalist and a woman doctor from Maharashtra were killed and 13 people injured when their vehicle fell into a deep gorge while on way to Gangotri, an official said.
The tempo traveller plunged into the 100-metre-deep gorge on Sunday night near the Kopang bend, District Disaster Management Officer Devendra Patwal said.
The deceased have been identified as Alka Bote, a doctor from Aurangabad in Maharashtra, and Kartik Madhavan, a journalist from Coimbatore who worked for The Hindu, the official said.
All 13 injured people are being treated at the military hospital in Harshil.
