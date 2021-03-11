Woman doctor, journalist killed in accident on way to Gangotri

PTI

Uttarkashi, May 31

A Tamil Nadu-based journalist and a woman doctor from Maharashtra were killed and 13 people injured when their vehicle fell into a deep gorge while on way to Gangotri, an official said.

The tempo traveller plunged into the 100-metre-deep gorge on Sunday night near the Kopang bend, District Disaster Management Officer Devendra Patwal said.

The deceased have been identified as Alka Bote, a doctor from Aurangabad in Maharashtra, and Kartik Madhavan, a journalist from Coimbatore who worked for The Hindu, the official said.

All 13 injured people are being treated at the military hospital in Harshil.