Woman electrocuted at New Delhi railway station after touching live wire

PTI

New Delhi, June 25

A 34-year-old woman, Sakshi Ahuja, died of electrocution at the New Delhi railway station on Sunday. Accompanied by six members of her family, including her two kids, she was about to board the Vande Bharat Express for going to Chandigarh when she accidentally came in contact with a live wire amid rainfall on the station premises this morning. The incident took place near the gate number 1 of the station, official sources said.

Inquiry underway We have spoken to Railways officers who are inquiring into the matter at their end to determine who was responsible for the negligence. Apoorva Gupta, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Railways)

As per preliminary reports, it was raining and the victim was walking towards the station when she lost her balance and grabbed an electricity pole to break her fall. She came in contact with some exposed wires, a senior police officer said.

A police team reached the spot and rushed Ahuja to the Lady Hardinge Medical College Hospital, where doctors declared her brought dead, said Apoorva Gupta, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Railways). Her body has been shifted to a mortuary. “We have spoken to officers in the Railways, who are inquiring into the matter at their end to determine who was responsible for the negligence,” she said. Ahuja’s sister Madhvi Chopra filed a complaint alleging negligence on the part of the authorities concerned. A case was registered against unidentified persons. (With inputs)