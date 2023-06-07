Woman found dead in flat in Bengaluru; hunt on for her male friend

PTI

Bengaluru, June 7

A 23-year-old education technology firm employee was found dead in her flat in the city, police said on Wednesday.

Suspecting it to be a murder, the police have launched a manhunt for her male friend, who is at large.

The crime came to light after her roommate returned to the flat on Monday and found her dead, they said.

Her roommate alerted the police who reached the spot.

The woman was found lying dead in the bed with a stole tied around her neck.

Investigation revealed that her male friend had come to visit her on Monday. Police suspect the involvement of the friend, who is absconding.

The two used to work together in Hyderabad. Recently, the woman had shifted to Bengaluru.