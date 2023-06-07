 Woman in live-in relationship found dead in Thane flat, body cut into pieces : The Tribune India

Woman in live-in relationship found dead in Thane flat, body cut into pieces

Police alerted by local residents who complained of a foul smell emanating from the flat

Photo for representation. iStock



PTI

Thane, June 7

The body of a 36-year-old woman, chopped into several pieces, was found in a flat on the seventh floor of a building in the Mira-Bhayandar area of Thane district on Wednesday night, police said.

The victim, Saraswati Vaidya, was in a live-in relationship with a man, identified as Manoj Sahani (56), and the couple has been residing in the flat since the last three years, a senior official at the Naya Nagar police station said.

Police were alerted by local residents who complained of a foul smell emanating from the flat, he said.

A team rushed to the spot and found the decomposed body of the woman which was cut into several pieces, said the official.

He said police have taken into custody two suspects and they are being interrogated.

The official did not reveal the identity of the suspects or a possible motive behind the murder.

A probe was underway.

