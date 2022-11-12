Woman injured in leopard attack in Mumbai's Aarey Colony

Mumbai, November 12
A 34-year-old woman was injured in an attack by a leopard at Aarey Colony in suburban Goregaon, police said on Saturday.
The incident took place on Friday evening, they said.
"Sangita Gurav, a resident of Aarey Colony, was returning home from her workplace when she spotted a leopard in the area and started running to save herself, but fell down. After that the leopard pounced on her," a police official said.
The woman suffered injuries on her neck and back, he said, adding that the feline then disappeared into the forest.
After being alerted, the police and forest officials rushed to the spot and shifted the woman to a hospital with the help of locals, he said.
She is out of danger and responding well to the treatment, he said.
Aarey Colony is known as the 'green lung' of Mumbai. Apart from leopards, a wide range of species of flora and fauna is found in the Aarey forest, an 1,800 acre area located in suburban Goregaon and adjacent to the Sanjay Gandhi National Park.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Himachal Pradesh Election 2022 LIVE updates: 66 per cent turnout recorded till 5 pm; figure likely to go up
Polling peaceful and smooth as not a single incident of poll...
Himachal polls: Congress files complaint before ECI against BJP, others for 'circulating forged letter'
‘It is nothing but a feeble attempt by the BJP to damage Con...
Himachal Assembly election: World’s highest polling station in Tashigang records 100 per cent turnout despite bone chilling cold
Tashigang is at an altitude 15,256 feet in Himachal’s border...
Major police reshuffle in Punjab, 33 officers shifted
7 SSPs, 2IGs among those shifted