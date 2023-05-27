 Woman, man of different faiths manhandled by mob after dining at Indore hotel : The Tribune India

Woman, man of different faiths manhandled by mob after dining at Indore hotel

Woman, man of different faiths manhandled by mob after dining at Indore hotel

Photo for representation only.



IANS

Bhopal, May 27

A woman and a man belonging to different religions, were mandhandled by a mob while leaving a hotel in Indore after having dinner, police said.

A viral video of the incident which took place on Friday night shows the group of about 20 people surrounding the two and asking the Muslim girl why she having dinner with a Hindu man.

The girl is seen requesting with joined hands to let them go, while one person from the mob lectures the two on Islam.

"When the woman and man came out of the hotel after having food, the mob chased and surrounded them and questioned the woman about why she was in the company of a man from a different faith," Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police Rajesh Raghuvanshi said.

According to Raghuvanshi, the woman told the mob that she had informed her parents about the dinner.

"Meanwhile, two persons who came to the couple's rescue were injured after one of them was stabbed with a knife by someone from the crowd," he added.

Police said a case under section 307 (attempt to murder) of the IPC was registered and seven accused have been identified so far.

"Two of the accused, in the 23-26 age group, have been arrested, while efforts to identify and nab the remaining people who formed the mob are underway."

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Trending

Kangana Ranaut reacts to post showing girl in shorts at Baijnath temple, netizens flood her with the actor's photos in western clothes

2
Diaspora

Princess Sophia Duleep Singh’s UK home gets commemorative Blue Plaque

3
Nation

'Daam' virus steals call records, reads history from Android phones; Central agency issues advisory

4
Trending

After his expensive mobile falls into reservoir, Chhattisgarh officer drains out 41 lakh litres of water to retrieve it

5
Nation

Watch: PM Modi shares video of new Parliament building, says it will make every Indian proud

6
Punjab

At Golden Temple entrance, big digital screen to guide visitors on dos, don'ts

7
Punjab

Punjab man tries to send opium packets to US via courier, booked by Gurugram police

8
Punjab

Low monsoon rain in Punjab, Haryana likely

9
Chandigarh

From September, take Airport Road to New Chandigarh

10
Sports

Sensational Shubman Gill takes Gujarat Titans to second successive IPL final

Don't Miss

View All
At Golden Temple entrance, big digital screen to guide visitors on dos, don’ts
Punjab

At Golden Temple entrance, big digital screen to guide visitors on dos, don'ts

One year gone, still waiting for justice, says Moosewala’s mother
Punjab

One year gone, still waiting for justice, says Sidhu Moosewala's mother

Princess Sophia Duleep Singh’s UK home gets Blue Plaque honour
Punjab

Princess Sophia Duleep Singh's UK home gets Blue Plaque honour

Senior citizen duped of ~13L
Himachal

Senior citizen duped of Rs 13 lakh by fake WhatsApp caller from Canada

Pre-historic sites in Aravallis unprotected
Haryana

Pre-historic sites in Aravallis unprotected

10 years on, police reunite lost child with family
Haryana

10 years on, Panchkula police reunite lost child with family

Bus driver’s son science topper
Punjab

Class XII result: Bus driver’s son science topper

Fake AI image of Pentagon explosion puts Twitter's paid Blue tick in question
World

Fake AI image of Pentagon explosion puts Twitter's paid Blue tick in question

Top News

Karnataka cabinet expansion: 24 legislators to take oath as ministers today

24 ministers inducted into Siddaramaiah ministry in Karnataka

Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot administers the oath of office ...

NITI Aayog governing council meeting begins; 7 chief ministers give it a miss

NITI Aayog governing council meeting begins; 7 chief ministers give it a miss

Bill introduced in US to hire foreign health workers on H-1B visa

Bill introduced in US to hire foreign health workers on H-1B visa

Estranged husband stabs his Sikh wife to death in Canada's Brampton; arrested

Estranged husband stabs his Sikh wife to death in Canada's Brampton; arrested

The couple had been married for more than 20 years and had f...

China Select Committee of US House recommends making India part of NATO Plus

China Select Committee of US House recommends making India part of NATO Plus

NATO Plus, currently NATO Plus 5, is a security arrangement ...


Cities

View All

PSEB Class X result: Naman Yashpal tops Amritsar district with 98.77%

PSEB Class X result: Naman Yashpal tops Amritsar district with 98.77%

At Golden Temple entrance, big digital screen to guide visitors on dos, don'ts

Kuldeep Dhaliwal meets Foreign Secretary over release of two Ajnala youths

Amritsar man duped of Rs 12 lakh; police book fake travel agent

5 make it to merit list in Tarn Taran

Two DCs in a spot over stubble-burning issue

Two Punjab DCs in a spot over stubble-burning issue

Row erupts as Bathinda MC issues notice to library

Electric Vehicle Policy: Chandigarh Administration may halt registration of petrol two-wheelers from July

Electric Vehicle Policy: Chandigarh Administration may halt registration of petrol two-wheelers from July

‘0001’ goes for Rs 21.22 lakh at RLA e-auction in Chandigarh

Chandigarh imposes ban on hookah bars with stiff punishment for offenders

Nine heritage items from Chandigarh fetch Rs 1.17 crore in US

HC for service of summons through WhatsApp, other messaging apps

Bad weather: Four Delhi-bound flights diverted to Amritsar airport

Bad weather: Four Delhi-bound flights diverted to Amritsar airport

80 more Delhi jail officials transferred

Bus driver thrashed by street vendors

Woman ends life in Noida

Rain, strong winds hit Delhi, road traffic impacted; IMD predicts more downpour

Manpreet tops district with 98.62%, placed 7th in state

PSEB Class X results: Manpreet Kaur tops Jalandhar district with 98.62%, placed 7th in Punjab

Truck driver murdered, half-burnt body found at village near Goraya

Burglars strike at NRI’s house

Students stage protest, allege harassment by colleges over fee

AI in waste management

Kiranjit tops dist with 98.92%

Kiranjit Kaur tops Ludhiana district with 98.92%

Woman, 2 daughters jump into canal; six-yr-old feared drowned

Man nabbed for using fake stamps of MLAs, officials to make documents

Woman among two held with heroin

DSP’s gunman dies as weapon goes off

PSEB Class X: Sanjana Kumari tops in Patiala district

PSEB Class X: Sanjana Kumari tops in Patiala district

5 girls from Fatehgarh Sahib make it to merit list

RSETIs positively influencing mindset of rural youth: ADC

Residents protest non-disposal of sullage

Placement camp on May 30