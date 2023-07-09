Woman, minor daughter killed as roof collapses due to rain in UP

PTI

Muzaffarnagar (UP), July 9

A woman and her six-year-old daughter were killed here on Sunday after the roof of their house collapsed due to heavy rain, an official said.

Sub-divisional magistrate Parmanand Jha told PTI the incident took place at around 3.30 am in Niyazura village of the district.

Kavita (26) and her daughter Mansi were killed. Kavita’s husband Akshay Kumar sustained injuries in the incident, he said.