Woman Naxalite among 2 killed in Chhattisgarh

Bijapur, December 23
A divisional committee-rank Naxalite carrying at least two rewards totaling Rs 21 lakh on her head was among two Naxalites killed in an encounter with security forces, including C-60 commandos from neighbouring Maharashtra, in Chhattisgarh’s Bijapur district on Friday, the police said.
The police nabbed three women in the operation who were working as watchers for Naxalites, a Maharashtra police official said.
The woman Naxalite killed in the encounter was identified as Kanthi Lingavva alias Anitha (41), a divisional committee-rank cadre. She was carrying a reward of Rs 16 lakh on her head in Maharashtra. Similarly, the Telangana Government had announced a reward of Rs 5 lakh bounty, a senior Chhattisgarh police officer said.
