Woman set on fire for resisting rape dies

New Delhi: A 23-year-old woman, who was set on fire for allegedly resisting the rape attempt, succumbed to her burn injuries in a Ranchi hospital on Sunday, the police said. She had been doused with petrol and set on fire in her home in Hazaribag allegedly by four persons on January 7 . TNS
SRK calls up Sarma over film protests
new delhi: Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma on Sunday assured Shah Rukh Khan, who called him up on Sunday, that his government would ensure that “no such untoward incidents” would occur again. Right-wing activists tore posters of Pathaan at a theatre in Guwahati last week. tns
EC to host meet on use of tech today
new delhi: The EC will host a two-day international conference beginning Monday on “Use of technology and elections integrity”. The event will be inaugurated by CEC Rajiv Kumar here.
21 Andaman and Nicobar Islands named after Param Vir Chakra awardees
The PM also virtually inaugurates model of proposed National...
Marry Kom to lead 5-member committee to probe allegations against WFI president Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh
The government-appointed committee will also run day-to-day ...
Submarine INS Vagir commissioned; Navy chief calls it lethal platform with formidable weapons, stealth tech
Has been built by Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Limited with tec...
Thousands of Indian IT professionals now jobless scrambling for options to stay in US
According to The Washington Post, nearly 200,000 IT workers ...
5 from Haryana killed in road accident in Rajasthan's Sikar district
The accident occurred on Fatehpur-Salasar Highway