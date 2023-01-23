Woman set on fire for resisting rape dies

Tribune News Service

New Delhi: A 23-year-old woman, who was set on fire for allegedly resisting the rape attempt, succumbed to her burn injuries in a Ranchi hospital on Sunday, the police said. She had been doused with petrol and set on fire in her home in Hazaribag allegedly by four persons on January 7 . TNS

SRK calls up Sarma over film protests

new delhi: Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma on Sunday assured Shah Rukh Khan, who called him up on Sunday, that his government would ensure that “no such untoward incidents” would occur again. Right-wing activists tore posters of Pathaan at a theatre in Guwahati last week. tns

EC to host meet on use of tech today

new delhi: The EC will host a two-day international conference beginning Monday on “Use of technology and elections integrity”. The event will be inaugurated by CEC Rajiv Kumar here.