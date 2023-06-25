Woman swallows 59 capsules containing cocaine worth Rs 11 crore; caught at Delhi airport

PTI
New Delhi, June 25
A woman from Guinea-Bissau has been arrested for smuggling in cocaine worth Rs 11 crore at the international airport here, a statement issued on Sunday by the customs said.
The passenger was intercepted after her arrival from Ethiopia's Addis Ababa on June 18, it said.
On the basis of specific input, [email protected] has seized 724 gms Cocaine valued at 11 Cr from a Guinea national arrived from Addis Ababa. The Drug was concealed inside 59 capsules swallowed by pax, recovered under medical supervision. Pax has been arrested. pic.twitter.com/ExyVbfRAv4— Delhi Customs (Airport & General) (@AirportGenCus) June 25, 2023
During investigation, it was found that she had swallowed 59 capsules containing the narcotic.
The passenger was taken to a local hospital where she was made to regurgitate the capsules, leading to recovery of 724 grams of cocaine.
The woman has been arrested and cocaine has been seized, the agency said.
