Woman tied to pole, beaten up over land dispute in UP’s Sambhal

Sambhal (UP) April 29
A woman was tied to a pole and beaten up allegedly by five people over a land dispute in a village here, police said on Saturday.
On Friday, a video of the incident surfaced on social media, following which Syoraj, Bhure, Viroj, Manju and a woman, identified as Sherry, were arrested, SP Chakresh Mishra said.
In the video, these five people were seen beating Sunita, a resident of Virkwari village, in front of her seven-year-old daughter, police said.
On April 26, the woman filed a complaint and an FIR was registered under sections 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 504 (intentional insult), 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code against Rajnesh, Rajkumar, Raju, Chhote and two unknowns, they said.
After the video was posted on the internet, police added sections 354 (assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty),342 (wrongful confinement),147 (rioting) and 149 (every member of unlawful assembly guilty of offence committed in prosecution of common object) to the FIR, the SP said.
During investigation, it was found that a land dispute was going on between the two sides, the SP said.
He said the people named in the FIR will also be arrested soon.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Priyanka Gandhi meets protesting wrestlers at Jantar Mantar, calls for WFI chief Brij Bhushan's ouster
The Congress general secretary accuses the government of ‘pr...
Mukhtar Ansari convicted in kidnapping, murder case; sentenced to 10 years in jail
Ansari was produced virtually before an MP-MLA court in Utta...
L-G seeks records from Delhi govt of renovation at CM’s house
Asks the chief secretary to examine the records and submit a...
ED searches BYJU's office, CEO Raveendran's residence over FEMA violations; seizes 'incriminating' documents
Agency claims the company remitted Rs 9,754 crore to various...