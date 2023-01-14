Woman urinated: U-turn by Air India case accused

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, January 13

Shankar Mishra, who is accused of urinating on a woman co-passenger on board an Air India flight recently, told a Delhi court today that the alleged elderly victim seemed to have herself urinated on her seat.

The claim was made by the accused in reply to the Delhi Police’s application for his custody. Mishra’s lawyer claimed that the woman allegedly urinated owing to her health condition. His advocate told the court that the woman had been a Bharatanatyam dancer for more than 30 years and it was normal for such persons to have urinary incontinence.

Mishra was arrested last week from a suburb in Karnataka capital Bengaluru after the incident came to light more than a month after it had occurred.

He had been on the run for several days and had already been sacked by United States banking giant Wells Fargo where he was employed.