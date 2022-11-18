Woman’s body found inside trolley bag on UP’s Yamuna Expressway

Mathura, November 18
A woman’s body was found stuffed inside a trolley bag kept on a service road of the Yamuna Expressway in Uttar Pradesh’s Mathura district on Friday, police said.
The woman, who is yet to be identified, seems to be around 22 years old, Superintendent of Police (Rural) Trigun Bisen said.
Her body was wrapped in a plastic sheet and kept inside the red-coloured trolley bag, the officer said, adding that she was five feet and two inches tall.
Information was received that the bag was kept on the service road near the Agricultural Research Centre in Raya and it was seized in the afternoon, Bisen said.
It seems that she was shot dead and later, her body was put inside the bag which was found on the road, the officer said. He said two sarees were also found in the bag.
Circle Officer Alok Singh said information about the incident has been sent to police stations of all nearby districts. The body has been sent for post mortem and efforts are on to identify the victim, he said.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
US visa processing expected to reach pre-pandemic levels in FY 2023; Indians to benefit
Indians make up a large proportion of the recipients of H-1B...
Supreme Court rejects NIA plea, orders Gautam Navlakha to be placed under 'house arrest' in 24 hours
Navlakha is lodged in jail in connection with Elgar Parishad...
Shraddha murder: Multiple police teams sent to Mumbai, Himachal; Walkar's 2020 photo with face injuries emerges
WhatsApp chats revealed a pattern of abuse when Shraddha Wal...
Punjab cabinet clears old pension scheme notification; cane-crushing season to begin on November 20, says CM Bhagwant Mann
The cabinet decides to directly appoint principals of 16 gov...
IAS officer pays the price for sharing his Gujarat election posting on Instagram; EC removes him from duty by calling it a 'publicity stunt'
The poll panel had appointed Abhishek Singh as general obser...