Woman’s naked body found stuffed in suitcase in Gurugram; police say she was ‘strangulated to death’

Gurugram, October 19
The woman whose naked body was found in an abandoned suitcase here was strangulated to death, police said on Tuesday.
However, a doctor of the medical board, which conducted her post-mortem said a possibility of rape cannot be ruled out.
"The postmortem revealed that the deceased was strangulated to death and then put inside the suitcase. Our teams are on the job and the probe is on.
"The body of the woman has not been identified yet but we will soon get a clear picture," said DCP, West Deepak Saharan.
A member of the medical board member said the possibility of rape cannot be ruled out.
"Some marks have been found on the hips of the deceased which seem to be burn marks. There are also injury marks on the genitals," the member said.
The police have also started analysing footage from CCTV cameras to ascertain the sequence of events, officials said.
The naked body of the woman was found near the IFFCO chowk here.
An autorickshaw driver informed police around 4 pm that a suspicious suitcase was spotted in the bushes on a roadside near the IFFCO chowk.
