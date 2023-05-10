 Women applicants for Army Dental Corps get SC relief as more get selected : The Tribune India

Women applicants for Army Dental Corps get SC relief as more get selected

Top court also records the statement of Central Government that selections shall be gender-neutral hereafter

Women applicants for Army Dental Corps get SC relief as more get selected

Photo for representational purpose only. iStock



Tribune News Service

Vijay Mohan

Chandigarh, May 10

On directions of the Supreme Court, and earlier the Punjab and Haryana High Court, the Army has finally selected women applicants for the Army Dental Corps (ADC) who were left out due to a provision that had reserved 90 per cent vacancies for male candidates.

The Supreme Court (SC) has also recorded the statement of the Central Government that the selections shall be gender-neutral hereafter.

Women candidates who had a higher merit score than male candidates were left out of the selection process because of the reservation policy. Some of them had moved court against the policy.

The apex court was informed that all applicants who had filed petitions in courts had been provisionally interviewed as per judicial orders and a total of six women have been selected based on their merit as against the three vacancies that had been originally advertised for women.

Taking note of various submissions made before the court by the Additional Solicitor General in regard to the selection process, the SC Bench comprising Justice BR Gavai, Justice Vikram Nath and Justice Karol ruled on May 8 that the grievance of the petitioners stands satisfied.

Taking up a petition filed by Dr Gopika Nair, the SC’s Bench comprising Justice BR Gavai and Justice Aravind Kumar, had earlier observed that prima facie the reservation of 27 vacancies for men out of a total of 30, thereby allowing males up to the rank of 2,394 to participate in the appointment process and females only up to rank of 235, was discriminatory. 

The SC had also observed that women candidates who were 10 times more meritorious were being ignored for recruitment, and depriving women from competing with men equally was not only against Article 15 of the Constitution, but also amounted to “putting the clock in reverse direction.”

The first case on the issue was heard by a bench of the Punjab and Haryana High Court comprising Justice GS Sandhawalia and Justice Jagmohan Bansal that had taken cognizance of gender discrimination in the ADC on a writ petition filed by Dr Satbir Kaur. 

The High Court had then directed that the petitioner should be interviewed provisionally and the results of the ADC recruitment shall remain subject to the outcome of the petition.

 

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Punjab

Punjab and Haryana High Court grants bail to TV reporter Bhawana Kishore, two others

2
World

Unprecedented scenes after Imran Khan's arrest; supporters storm Pak Army HQs in Rawalpindi, Corps Commander's house in Lahore

3
Nation

NCB officer involved in Aryan Khan drugs case sacked from service in separate matter

4
Punjab

Jalandhar byelection LIVE updates: Baba Bakala AAP MLA Dalbir Singh Tong arrested for being present at polling booth after Congress MLA files FIR

5
Haryana

HC notice to Haryana on plea seeking directions to declare posts occupied by 31 IPS officers as unauthorised

6
Punjab

Punjab and Haryana HC extends interim bail of TV journalist Bhawana Kishore; 2 others get relief

7
Himachal

Snowfall: 3,000 stranded near Atal Tunnel rescued

8
Nation

Ahead of G20 meet in Valley, Kashmiri Pandit employees seek refuge in Jammu

9
Entertainment

Raghav Chadha, Parineeti Chopra set to get engaged; check date here

10
Nation

Snow in summer, Dharamsala, Keylong see lowest May temperature

Don't Miss

View All
Snow in summer, Dharamsala, Keylong see lowest May temperature
Nation

Snow in summer, Dharamsala, Keylong see lowest May temperature

Sonam Kapoor speech at King Charles Coronation concert: Internet says, ‘Britishers tortured us for 200 years, she took revenge in less than 2 minutes’
Entertainment

Sonam Kapoor trolled over 2019 video that Internet users mischievously link to King Charles Coronation ceremony

Another mysterious explosion on Amritsar's heritage street triggers panic
Amritsar

Another 'mysterious' blast in Amritsar triggers panic; DGP denies terror angle

Back from the brink: Mountaineer Baljeet Kaur is raring to go
Features

Back from the brink: Mountaineer Baljeet Kaur is raring to go

Eternal verse: Shiv Kumar Batalvi’s 50th death anniversary
Features

Eternal verse: Shiv Kumar Batalvi's 50th death anniversary

Why Shimla was chosen as capital
Comment

Why Shimla was chosen as capital

Cleaning and healing Himalayas
Comment

Cleaning and healing Himalayas

8 decades on, 93-year-old woman wins court battle for 2 flats in South Mumbai
Nation

8 decades on, 93-year-old woman wins court battle for 2 flats in south Mumbai

Top News

Jalandhar Lok Sabha bypoll LIVE updates: After Sangrur loss, litmus test for AAP govt in Punjab

Jalandhar byelection LIVE updates: Baba Bakala AAP MLA Dalbir Singh Tong arrested for being present at polling booth after Congress MLA files FIR

In four-cornered contest, AAP, Congress, BJP and SAD vying t...

AAP rejects charges of wrongdoing in Jalandhar bypoll, says Cong, Akali leaders making false accusations

AAP rejects charges of wrongdoing in Jalandhar bypoll, says Cong, Akali leaders making false accusations

Jalandhar bypoll: Congress, Akali leaders jointly ‘catch’ AAP outsiders functioning illegally as booth agents

Jalandhar bypoll: Congress, Akali leaders jointly ‘catch’ AAP outsiders functioning illegally as booth agents

Karnataka Elections 2023 LIVE updates: Voting on, stakes high for BJP, Congress

Karnataka elections 2023 LIVE updates: Congress, JDS supporters clash; complaints filed

All three major political parties in the state -- BJP, Congr...

Imran Khan's Wednesday hearing to take place at location of his custody, say police

Imran Khan’s supporters plan march to capital to protest against his arrest

Khan will not be brought to court and his scheduled hearing ...


Cities

View All

NSG team in Amritsar to probe twin blasts, collects samples

NSG team in Amritsar to probe twin blasts, collects samples

Arhtiyas upset over poor lifting

VB arrests Amritsar ASI for taking Rs 5K bribe

Accountant murder case solved, 2 held

Amritsar MC not utilising cow cess money for upkeep of stray cattle

Weeklong protest by SKM from tomorrow

Weeklong protest by SKM against WFI president Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh from tomorrow

Bathinda: Cotton growers assured of canal water supply

No internship for foreign pupils at Bathinda AIIMS

Bathinda jail warder provided cellphones to inmates, arrested

Sec 63 allottees can convert 2,100 CHB flats to freehold

Sector 63 allottees can convert 2,100 CHB flats to freehold

Chandigarh MC meet on May 13 for nod to new waste plant

Lalru: Supervisor’s remains found in kiln furnace

Table tops at 4 places in Chandigarh not as per IRC code

Chandigarh Sports Policy draft: Proposal to introduce Administrator’s Award

Delhi court seeks status report from police on sexual harassment case against WFI chief

Delhi court seeks status report from police on sexual harassment case against WFI chief

Help revive Sahibi river, NGT tells Haryana, Rajasthan, Delhi

Kejriwal approves draft policy for regulating cab aggregators, delivery service providers in Delhi

Aftab charged with murder, disappearance of evidence

DU to send notice to Rahul over his visit

Jalandhar Lok Sabha bypoll LIVE updates: After Sangrur loss, litmus test for AAP govt in Punjab

Jalandhar byelection LIVE updates: Baba Bakala AAP MLA Dalbir Singh Tong arrested for being present at polling booth after Congress MLA files FIR

Jalandhar bypoll: Congress, Akali leaders jointly ‘catch’ AAP outsiders functioning illegally as booth agents

AAP rejects charges of wrongdoing in Jalandhar bypoll, says Cong, Akali leaders making false accusations

Jalandhar Lok Sabha bypoll: All set for free & fair poll

‘Operation Vigil’: Police launch extensive checking drive in Ludhiana

‘Operation Vigil’: Police launch extensive checking drive in Ludhiana

After ex-shuttlers raise issue, another synthetic mat laid

Three booked in ‘gangster’ Sukha murder case

Wrong parking most rampant violation in Ludhiana, reveals data

LIT to pass Rs 283.48-cr annual budget

Patiala MC razes illegal buildings

Patiala MC razes illegal buildings

Seven food samples collected for testing

Patiala: Vigil up, public places with high footfall on police radar

Class IX girl brings laurels

DAV students remember Tagore on anniv