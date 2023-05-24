Women bag top 4 spots in civil services exams

New Delhi, May 23

Women candidates secured the top four ranks as the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) today declared the results of the civil services examination-2022.

Ishita Kishore, daughter of an Air Force officer, secured the first position. Garima Lohia, Uma Harathi N and Smriti Mishra secured the second, third and fourth ranks, respectively. Ishita, Garima and Smriti are Delhi University (DU) graduates while Uma has a BTech degree from the IIT, Hyderabad. Incidentally, this is the second consecutive year that women candidates have bagged the top three ranks. Shruti Sharma, Ankita Agarwal and Gamini Singla had secured the first, second and third positions in the 2021 examination. Giving credit to all those involved in her journey, especially her parents, Ishita, a graduate in Economics (Honours) from Shri Ram College of Commerce, DU, tweeted, “I was confident about qualifying the UPSC exam, but topping the merit list came as a surprise.” As many as 933 candidates—613 men and 320 women—have qualified the examination, the UPSC said. The top 25 candidates comprise 14 women and 11 men, it said.

Ishita had political science and international relations as her optional subject. Garima, a graduate in commerce from Kirorimal College, had commerce and accountancy while Uma had anthropology. Smriti, a BSc graduate from Miranda House College, had zoology as optional subject.

Of the qualified candidates, 345 are from the General Category, 99 from Economically Weaker Section, 263 Other Backward Classes, 154 Scheduled Caste and 72 from the Scheduled Tribe, the UPSC said, adding that a total of 178 candidates had been put in the reserve list as well. — TNS

