Women pilot %age higher than global average

Tribune News Service

The number of women pilots in the country is 15 per cent, which is higher than the global average of 5 per cent, Minister of State for Civil Aviation VK Singh told the Lok Sabha. "Globally, according to the International Society of Women Airline Pilots, around 5 per cent of pilots are women. In India, their number is 15 per cent,” he said. TNS

N-plants safe from cyberattacks: Govt

The Centre said security arrangements were in place to secure India's nuclear power plant systems from cyberattacks. Union MoS for Atomic Energy and Space Jitendra Singh said the arrangements included authorisation, authentication and access control mechanisms, configuration control and surveillance. TNS

Working for sailors’ release: EAM

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said in the Rajya Sabha during question hour on Thursday that the Centre was in touch with the governments of Nigeria and Equatorial Guinea to secure the release of 16 Indian sailors charged with theft of oil and conspiracy. TNS

13K candidates recruited by UPSC in 3 yrs

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has recommended 13,122 candidates for appointment in the last three years, Union Minister Jitendra Singh told the Rajya Sabha on Thursday. TNS

Ex-PMs will get preference to express views: VP

Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar on Thursday assured that experienced MPs like former Prime Minister HD Deve Gowda would be given preference beyond the rule book to express views on important issues.TNS

Karti makes light of Anurag’s absence

Congress leader Karti P Chidambaram made light of Sports Minister Anurag Thakur's absence in the Lok Sabha, linking it BJP's performance in the Himachal polls.