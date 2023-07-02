Women press for peaceful resolution of Manipur crisis, NRC implementation

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, July 1

Several women’s groups and civil society organisations today held demonstrations in different parts of violence-hit Manipur to press for peaceful resolution of the ongoing crisis and also in support of their demand to implement the National Register of Citizens (NRC) in the state.

Meanwhile, Assam Chief Minister and chairman of the Northeast Democratic Alliance (NEDA) Himanta Biswa Sarma exuded confidence that the situation in Manipur would improve in less than 10 days, as “the state and Central governments are working silently to restore peace”.

Talking to reporters on the sidelines of a programme in Dibrugarh (Assam), Sarma said, “The situation in Manipur is improving day-by-day. I am of the view that in the next one week to 10 days, there will be more improvement.”

Taking a swipe at the Congress, the BJP’s troubleshooter in the Northeast said, “Now, the Congress is crying about Manipur when relative peace has come. It should have cried when the situation was volatile.”

According to reports, a large number of women staged a sit-in to denounce any attempt to impose President’s Rule in the state and affirmed their support to Chief Minister N Biren Singh in Imphal East district’s Khurai. In Jiribam district bordering Assam’s Cachar district, women took out a rally, urging the CM and MLAs not to resign as it would tantamount to surrendering before the militants. The demonstrations were staged a day after Singh clarified that he was not resigning from the post.