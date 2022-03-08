Women symbols of resolve, must lead India at 75: Prime Minister Narendra Modi

Aditi Tandon

New Delhi, March 8

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday called upon women to lead the country, recalling their contributions to the Bhakti movement, which powered India’s struggle for Independence and mobilized masses in trying times.

Addressing women spiritual leaders assembled in Gujarat’s Kuchh for a seminar on International Women’s Day, the prime minister said the government was working to ensure equal participation of women and would soon start a campaign to celebrate the entry of girls into schools.

“Women should lead the nation. A woman is a symbol of resolve, decision making and leadership,” he said.

Citing the government decision to grant the ownership of two crore houses built under PM Aawas Yojna to women, the PM said the move would strengthen their financial decision-making prowess in village households.

The PM also mentioned the draft law proposing parity in the legal age of marriage between boys and girls pending before Parliament and said the government had ensured the dignity of women by building over 11 crore toilets.

“Women had to resort to open defecation in the absence of toilets. Our government understood this anguish and built over 11 crore toilets. Someone would ask if this is even a task but even this task had not been accomplished until we came,” the PM said, seeking the participation of women saints in the vocal for local campaign and noting that nations that reply on others can’t progress.

During his remarks, the PM specially mentioned how the women of Kuchh built an airstrip overnight to service the Indian Army during the 1971 War after the enemy had destroyed the local airport.

Hailing Indian spiritual consciousness centred on women's power the PM noted that while a man needed to do something to be called Narayan, a woman is naturally called Narayani in Indian scriptures.

“Our spiritual philosophy has forever acknowledged women at the centre of divine power. Women’s names always come first be it Sita-Ram; Radha-Krishan; Gauri-Ganesh or Lakshmi-Narayan,” said the PM, recalling women’s leadership of the Bhakti movement, which became the driving force of the freedom movement.

Urging women to lead from the front with India attaining 75 years of freedom, the PM said, “In a country that worships the nation as Mother India, the government places a premium on women’s empowerment and is committed to their full participation in the national journey.”

The PM mentioned government initiatives of giving over 8 crore gas cylinders to poor women, opening their bank accounts, offering work loans to women, raising maternity leave from 12 to 26 weeks, and recommending the death penalty for extreme cases of sexual assault as policy measures towards women’s empowerment.

