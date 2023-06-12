Won’t back down on demand for probe into graft cases: Pilot

Tribune News Service

Shubhadeep Choudhury

New Delhi, June 11

In the midst of his feud with Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot, dissident Congress leader Sachin Pilot on Sunday raked up the controversial corruption issue again and said there should not be any space for corrupt politics in Rajasthan and India.

Pilot has been asking the Gehlot government to order probe into corruption charges levelled against the previous BJP government in Rajasthan headed by Vasundhara Raje.

In April, Pilot had defied a warning from the party and went ahead with a day-long fast targeting Gehlot over “inaction” on the alleged corruption charges against the Raje government.

Pilot had also demanded dissolution of the Rajasthan State Public Service Commission and its reconstitution and compensation for aspirants affected by government job exam paper leaks.

“If I talk about helping the youth who were cheated, they call me mentally bankrupt,” Pilot said, taking a dig at Gehlot.

Pilot, who was addressing a rally at Dausa in Rajasthan on the death anniversary of his father Rajesh Pilot, however, did not announce a new party. It was widely speculated that he would launch a party in view of the reports that he had hired an agency to study whether or not the ground situation was conducive for a new outfit. Pilot said people’s trust was his “biggest asset” and asserted that he would keep fighting to get people justice and not back down on his demand for probing the corruption cases.