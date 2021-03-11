Won’t be surprised if Jawaharlal Nehru gets ED summons in National Herald case: Sanjay Raut

ED recently issued summons to Congress president Sonia Gandhi and her MP son Rahul Gandhi in connection with a money laundering probe

Won’t be surprised if Jawaharlal Nehru gets ED summons in National Herald case: Sanjay Raut

Sanjay Raut. PTI file

PTI

Mumbai, June 5

In a stinging attack on the BJP-led Central government, Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut on Sunday said it wouldn’t be surprising if the Enforcement Directorate issues summons against former prime minister Jawaharlal Nehru in the National Herald newspaper case and paste the notice on his memorial.

In his weekly column published in Sena mouthpiece Saamana, Raut said National Herald was like a weapon created by Nehru during the freedom struggle and not a property.

“When will traders in the present-day politics understand this?” asked Raut, who is the executive editor of Saamana, in an apparent jibe at the BJP.

The ED recently issued summons to Congress president Sonia Gandhi and her MP son Rahul Gandhi in connection with a money laundering probe. It was for alleged irregularities in party-promoted Young Indian, which owns the National Herald newspaper.

The Shiv Sena, headed by Uddhav Thackeray, shares power with NCP and Congress in Maharashtra. Raut is the chief spokesperson of Sena.

Raut stated that the National Herald newspaper started by Nehru had lost its political significance long ago but the politics over it continues.

“When Jawaharlal Nehru started this newspaper in 1937, Mahatma Gandhi, Vallabhbhai Patel and Nehru himself were its pillars. The British feared this newspaper for its factual reporting and banned it between 1942 to 45,” Raut said.

The newspaper wasn’t started for monetary reasons but the ED has summoned Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi on charges of money laundering, in this case, he said.

Raut stated that Nehru’s soul was in the National Herald and he had told reporters never to write out of fear.

“When someone said that the (National Herald) newspaper had become a headache for Congress despite being its mouthpiece, Nehru got enraged and asked ‘what do you want me to do? Call the editor and ask him to praise everyone. What is the use of the editor who only praises,” Raut said quoting Nehru.

When National Herald was suffering losses, Nehru even offered to sell his house, Anand Bhavan, the Shiv Sena leader said quoting anecdotes from the book of PD Tandon, who was associated with the National Herald during Nehru’s time.

He said Nehru ensured that (Purshottam Das) Tandon’s telephone bills are paid on time apprehending his arrest while visiting Mumbai.

“Tandon wrote that Nehru had ensured that his (Tandon’s) future bills would be reimbursed by Vijayalaxmi Pandit and Indira Gandhi (Nehru’s daughter) and not by National Herald,” Raut stated.

Drawing similarities between Saamana and National Herald, Raut said both the newspapers are not properties but are carriers of thoughts and principles.

Raut said he had discussed the National Herald issue with Rahul Gandhi and some Congressmen.

“The case pertains to only repaying a loan which cannot be called money laundering. It wouldn’t be surprising if ED summons Nehru too in the case and pastes a notice on his memorial,” he stated.

Raut said that questions were also raised over PM CARES Fund and that certain financial transactions were executed by several institutions under Sangh Parivar.

“There was no need to stretch the case this far. Congress might have made certain financial dealings to ensure that the legacy started by Nehru survived. Such transactions are made by several institutions under Sangh Parivar. Questions have also been raised over the PM Cares Fund and crores of rupees deposited in the BJP treasury,” he alleged and said Nehru’s National Herald has been branded as criminal.

“Some people’s souls will get peace only after notices of the CBI and the ED reach Pandit Nehru,” he said.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Bathinda

Sidhu Moosewala killing: Lawrence Bishnoi reveals names of arms suppliers, says 'Goldy Brar the brain behind murder'

2
Punjab Sidhu Moosewala murder

Lawrence Bishnoi, a college dropout, the gangster graduated in crime from Chandigarh; watch video

3
Himachal

Himachal medical colleges lose senior faculty to AIIMS

4
Punjab

CCTV footage showing two boys taking selfies seconds after Sidhu Moosewala left his house under scanner

5
Delhi

Lawrence Bishnoi’s custody extended by 5 more days, gangster reveals names of arms suppliers to Delhi police

6
Punjab

Sidhu Moosewala killing: Punjab Police arrest third suspect Devendra alias Kala from Haryana; '2 killers had stayed with him'

7
Punjab

2 PRTC conductors booked for fraud; 'pocketed' Rs 1L daily

8
Nation

Remarks on Prophet: BJP removes Nupur Sharma, Naveen Kumar Jindal

9
Amritsar

Sikhs should learn use of modern weapons, says Akal Takht Jathedar on Operation Bluestar anniversary

10
Chandigarh

2021 Khelo India Youth Games: Maharashtra lead tally with 9 gold

Don't Miss

View All
Sidhu Moosewala killing: Lawrence Bishnoi reveals names of arms suppliers, said ‘Goldy Brar main brain behind murder’
Bathinda

Sidhu Moosewala killing: Lawrence Bishnoi reveals names of arms suppliers, says 'Goldy Brar the brain behind murder'

A college dropout, Bishnoi graduated in crime from city
Punjab Sidhu Moosewala murder

Lawrence Bishnoi, a college dropout, the gangster graduated in crime from Chandigarh; watch video

Hottest June day in 5 yrs, no respite in sight
Chandigarh

Hottest June day in Chandigarh in 5 years, no respite in sight

Farmer’s entrepreneurship earns him chapter in Class XII book
Haryana

Yamunanagar farmer's entrepreneurship earns him chapter in Class XII book

World environment day: Rise in temperature caused faster snowmelt in March, April
Himachal

World environment day: Rise in temperature caused faster snowmelt in Himachal in March, April

Shah Rukh Khan’s first look in ‘Jawan’ takes Internet by storm; Salman Khan says ‘Mere jawan bhai ready hai’; Netizens unleash hilarious meme-fest over actor’s scruffy avatar
Entertainment

Shah Rukh Khan's 'Jawan': Netizens unleash hilarious meme-fest over actor's scruffy avatar; Salman Khan says 'Mere jawan bhai ready hai'

Video: Sidhu Moosewala’s mother would comb his hair each time he went out for a show, she would tell him 'being a Sikh…'
Trending

Video: Sidhu Moosewala's mother would comb his hair each time he went out for a show, she would always tell him 'being a Sikh…'

Ontario polls: Six Punjabis win
Bathinda

Canada: Six Punjabis win Ontario polls

Top News

Defence Acquisition Council okays 8 new warships for Navy, special vehicles for Army

Defence Acquisition Council okays 8 new warships for Navy, special vehicles for Army

Next generation corvettes are part of Indian Navy’s ongoing ...

Controversial remarks against Prophet: India hits out at Pakistan for criticism

Controversial remarks against Prophet: India hits out at Pakistan for criticism

External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Arindam Bagchi says t...

Musk says he may walk away from his $44 billion Twitter deal if fake-account data not provided

Musk says he may walk away from his $44 billion Twitter deal if fake-account data not provided

This is the first time Elon Musk has threatened to walk away...

Sidhu Moosewala’s murder: On basis of CCTV footage, police detain man who ‘conducted recce’ of slain singer’s house

Sidhu Moosewala’s murder: On basis of CCTV footage, police detain man who ‘conducted recce’ of slain singer’s house

Video shows some people getting their pictures clicked with ...

Sidhu Moosewala killing: Punjab Police arrest third suspect from Haryana; 2 killers had stayed with him

Sidhu Moosewala killing: Punjab Police arrest third suspect Devendra alias Kala from Haryana; '2 killers had stayed with him'

Kala was nabbed on Sunday evening from Haryana's Fatehabad

Cities

View All

Amid tight security, Bluestar anniversary observed peacefully at Golden temple

Sikhs should learn use of modern weapons, says Akal Takht Jathedar on Operation Bluestar anniversary

Operation Bluestar anniversary: Holy city Amritsar turns fortress

Massive police bandobast ahead of the Operation Bluestar anniversary holds back tourist flow to Amritsar

Amritsar: Organisation takes out 'freedom parade' on Operation Bluestar anniversary

Apart from planting saplings, need felt to save water, check plastic use & cause less pollution

Sidhu Moosewala killing: Lawrence Bishnoi reveals names of arms suppliers, said ‘Goldy Brar main brain behind murder’

Sidhu Moosewala killing: Lawrence Bishnoi reveals names of arms suppliers, says 'Goldy Brar the brain behind murder'

Flip-flop: Conflicting reports over Lawrence Bishnoi's role in Sidhu Moosewala's murder

Canada: Six Punjabis win Ontario polls

Sidhu Moosewala murder case: Cops begin process to bring Lawrence Bishnoi to Punjab; SIT recast

Amar Singh Chamkila to Sidhu Moosewala, old wounds fester

A college dropout, Bishnoi graduated in crime from city

Lawrence Bishnoi, a college dropout, the gangster graduated in crime from Chandigarh; watch video

Congress leader Navjot Sidhu admitted to Chandigarh's PGIMER

Mohali MC turmoil: Punjab Congress president Raja Warring meets Rishav Jain

Hottest June day in Chandigarh in 5 years, no respite in sight

PGI's Virology Department lab gets WHO accreditation

Rashly driven SUV hits biker on Delhi road; video goes viral

Law student held in Delhi for intentionally hitting biker with his SUV

Enforcement Directorate conducts raids against Delhi minister Satyendar Jain

Delhi High Court declines urgent hearing to plea against stay on prayers at Mughal Mosque in Qutub Minar complex

BJP can't handle Kashmir, Kashmiri Pandits forced to leave their homes: Kejriwal

Lawrence Bishnoi’s custody extended by 5 more days, gangster reveals names of arms suppliers to Delhi police

Engg student dies at PTU, campus erupts in protests

Engg student dies at PTU, campus erupts in protests

Kabaddi player Sandeep Singh Nangal Ambian's murder: 5 more held, police hint at league rivalry

Ban on single-use plastic can't be effective without robust strategy

Ghallughara Diwas: Security beefed up in Jalandhar

4 Rajya Sabha members have Jalandhar connect

PSPCL drive against power theft yields ~13.82 cr in five months

PSPCL drive against power theft yields Rs 13.82 cr in five months

One tests positive for Covid in Ludhiana district

Open House: Is negligence on MC's part over poor condition of multi-storey parking acceptable?

Ludhiana city gets 50 MLD effluent treatment plant

Short film ‘Ambient sound of bamboos’ released

Navjot Sidhu taken to PGI Chandigarh for medical examination

Congress leader Navjot Sidhu admitted to Chandigarh's PGIMER

Fire breaks out in forest area, Patiala DC orders probe

World Environment Day: Plantation drive held, vertical garden established in Patiala

Court stays AAP MLA Dr Balbir Singh's conviction