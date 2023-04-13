Won’t have staff in jail: Elon Musk on blocking film

New Delhi, April 12
Twitter owner Elon Musk on Wednesday said his social media platform banned the BBC documentary on Prime Minister Narendra Modi because it did not want to risk an entanglement with the law.
Strict laws in India
India has very strict social media laws... If it’s a choice between complying with the laws or going to jail, I’d rather comply with laws. Elon Musk, US Billionaire
Asked on “Twitter Space” about the reason for banning posts and links related to the documentary, Musk began by stating that he did not know the specifics of this case.
“But India has very strict social media laws... If it’s a choice between complying with the laws or going to jail, I’d rather comply with laws than have any of my people go to jail,” he said.
The billionaire entrepreneur said he did not know “what exactly happened with some content situation in India” when Twitter took down the documentary which questioned Prime Minister Modi’s leadership during the 2002 Gujarat riots. It even barred clips and links relating to the documentary.
India had ordered the blocking of the documentary in January as well over 50 tweets that had links to the clips of its video. “The rules in India for what can appear on social media are quite strict and we can't go beyond the laws of the country,” Musk added.
New Delhi in the past had asked Twitter to block accounts supporting separatism in Punjab and protests by farmers, besides tweets critical of the government’s handling of the pandemic.
