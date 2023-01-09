Work & travel abroad to be made easier for youth: EAM Jaishankar

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, January 8

The government’s endeavour is to maximise support for the youth and ensure that they realise the benefits and achievements that are due to them, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said on Sunday.

“The aim is to create a better global workplace, a more secure travelling experience and a non-discriminatory treatment abroad. It can take the form of Migration and Mobility Partnerships as was done recently with Germany, Denmark, Portugal, France and the UK,” Jaishankar said while inaugurating the Youth Pravasi Bharatiya Divas 2023 in Indore.

"Our efforts have been to encourage easier exposure (for diaspora) to Indian culture and traditions. Many of our embassies, in fact most of them, offer yoga, dance and music classes," Jaishankar said.

The minister also referred to the Working Holiday Programme recently signed with Austria and the more liberal working conditions by the Australian government.

The government is also trying to ensure a more predictable and liberal visa and work provisions in some other nations, he added.

The government has also stepped up support to Indians abroad such as swift replacement of a lost passport grievance redressal through online mechanisms such as MADAD.

“The biggest difference, however, is the higher standing of India and the stronger relationships that we have established with virtually every nation that hosts our community. This is reflected in your stature and standing in these societies,” he told youth PIOs and NRIs.

Most Indian embassies now offer yoga, dance and music classes. Terming the construction of temples abroad as “centres of faith”, he said it was a matter of pride that their numbers were growing abroad.

Minister of Youth Affairs Anurag Thakur asked NRIs to connect with India through technology and use their strong human resources. “Instead of brain drain, we talk about getting talent. We talk about connecting overseas Indians with aspirational India,” he said.

