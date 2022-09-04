Worker dies, 4 others hospitalised after toxic gas leak at chemical unit in Maharashtra’s Palghar

Palghar, September 4
A worker died and four others were hospitalised after a toxic gas leaked in a chemical unit in Tarapur industrial area of Maharashtra’s Palghar district on Sunday morning, an official said.
The incident took place around 7 am in one of the plants of the company which manufactures drugs and pharmaceuticals, district disaster management cell chief Vivekanand Kadam said.
Following the gas leakage, the workers present in the unit complained of giddiness and other complications, he said.
One of the them, identified as Bhagwat Choupal (22), died, the official said.
Four others were admitted to a nearby hospital where they were undergoing treatment, he said.
Officials of the Directorate of Industrial Safety and Health rushed to the plant along with a factory inspector to conduct a probe into the incident, Kadam said.
