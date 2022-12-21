Worker killed, 2 others injured in air pressure control valve explosion in Thane factory

Thane, December 21
A 28-year-old worker was killed and two others injured in an explosion during testing of an air pressure control valve at an industrial unit in this district, police said on Wednesday.
The incident took place on Tuesday night in the unit located at Ambernath township where industrial valves were manufactured, they said.
A video surfaced on social media platforms on Wednesday purportedly showing other workers running away amid commotion after the incident.
The victim, identified as Shrikant Kadam, had filled air in the pressure control valve and was testing the same when it exploded and its lid fell on him and crushed him, an official from Shivaji Nagar police station said.
Two other workers were injured and admitted to a local hospital for treatment, he said.
The body was sent to a government hospital for post-mortem, the official said.
An offence was registered against the factory manager, its safety manager, supervisor and others under Indian Penal Code Section 304A (causing death by negligence), the official said, adding no arrest was made so far.
