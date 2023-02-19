Working on Rs 3L cr roads in NE: Gadkari

Ranikor, February 18
The Union Government is making roads by spending Rs 3 lakh crore in the North East to help eradicate poverty and reduce the sufferings of the people, Union Minister Nitin Gadkari said on Saturday.
He said road projects worth over Rs 25,000 crore were being implemented in Meghalaya. Addressing election rallies in South Garo Hills and West Khasi Hills districts, Gadkari said, “To eradicate poverty, we have to make good roads and in NE, the Modi government is making roads worth Rs 3 lakh crore which will be completed by 2024.” He said the network of road connectivity in NE had increased by 25 per cent since 2014.
