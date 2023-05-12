Working on cutting scam calls by half, says WhatsApp

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, May 11

After the government said it would put WhatsApp on notice for the growing menace of scam calls, the leading instant messaging service provider said it was adopting new safeguards that would cut such calls by 56 per cent.

Attributing the scam calls to “new bad actors”, a WhatsApp spokesperson said, “Bad actors find different ways to scam users. International scam calls are a new way they have adopted. By giving a missed call, they lead curious users to call or message back only to get scammed. We have ramped up our AI and machine learning systems.”