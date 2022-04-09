Working on Oppn front to counter RSS, Modi: Rahul

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, April 8

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi today said discussions were underway on forming a united Opposition front to counter the BJP and RSS. He urged all non-BJP forces to come together.

Speaking to mediapersons after meeting Opposition leader Sharad Yadav, whose party recently merged with the RJD in Bihar, Rahul said, “All parties opposed to the RSS and PM Narendra Modi should come together. The framework of such a joint Opposition front is being discussed and there is a need to develop it.”

All parties Need to come together All parties opposed to the RSS and PM Narendra Modi should come together. The framework of such a joint Opposition front is being discussed and there is a need to develop it. —Rahul Gandhi, Congress leader

Picking holes in the government’s economic management strategy, he drew parallels between the Indian condition and the economic catastrophe Sri Lanka is witnessing.

“Any country can only temporarily escape or bury the reality. In a modern democracy, the media is the tool to escape the truth. But when the impact of rising prices hits people’s lives and livelihoods, the media is unable to hide the truth. Gradually the reality of India, which the media has hidden, will come out. That is what has happened in Sri Lanka. In Sri Lanka, the truth has surfaced. In India also the truth will surface… Don’t trust me today, but in two to three years, this will happen,” he said.

The former Congress chief, who was backed by Sharad Yadav to take over as party president again, said the BJP today had the control of the “loudspeaker”, and “therefore the public mandate”. He said the country’s economy could not be strengthened in an atmosphere of hate.