World close to global tax revamp: US Secy

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, July 17

The US, India and about 140 other nations are close to reaching an agreement on a revamp of global tax norms to ensure that multinationals pay taxes wherever they operate.

“I also appreciate India’s focus on finalising the historic Two-Pillar global tax deal in the Inclusive Framework, and I believe that we are close to reaching an agreement,” said US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen after a meeting with Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on the sidelines of G20 finance ministers and central bank governors meeting in Gandhinagar on Monday.

Minimum 15% levy on multinationals Once the nations reach an agreement, multinationals will have to pay taxes wherever they operate; the minimum tax will be 15% on large global firms, along with additional 25% tax on excess profits

The deal will require countries to remove all digital services tax and other similar measures and to commit not to introduce such measures

But the deal requires countries to remove all digital services tax and other similar measures and to commit not to introduce such measures in the future. India has recently introduced the digital services tax as it saw that IT MNCs were not paying taxes in the country despite raking in almost the entire Internet traffic of India.

India wants that developing nations are protected from any unintended consequences of the proposed deal. The main meeting deliberated on global economic outlook, economic risks, and key policy responses to support recovery, tweeted the Finance Ministry.