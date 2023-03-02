World expects G20 to find common ground on pressing issues: EAM Jaishankar

New Delhi, March 2

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar acknowledged that there are sharp differences of opinions and views on some issues but exhorted his G20 colleagues to find common ground and provide direction, “because that is what the world expects of us’’.

“Let us remind ourselves that this grouping bears an exceptional responsibility. We first came together in the midst of a global crisis and are today, once again, actually confronting multiple ones,’’ Jaishankar said while refraining from mentioning any country or specific event except for the pandemic. In fact, his only indirect reference to the Ukraine conflict came when he spoke to respect for sovereignty and territorial integrity as “essential guiding principles for cooperation’’.

Speaking in the same vein as the Prime Minister in his Special Address, Jaishankar listed the challenges of food, fertilisers and fuel security as “ truly make or break issues for developing countries’’. Articulated by several developing countries at the India-hosted Voice of Global South Summit in January, Jaishankar said, “such issues should not be relegated to the periphery of the international discourse’’.

The Minister said the Covid pandemic, concerns of fragile supply chains, the knock-on effects of ongoing conflicts, anxiety of debt crises and the disruption of climate events.

He also dwelt extensively on the failure of multilateralism due to an unchanged global architecture since the Second World War. “Reforms are crucial to the global economy and must be treated as such. Indeed, we urge that they be central to any decision making. Along with that, the world must also strive for more reliable and resilient supply chains. Recent experience has underlined the risks of being dependent on limited geographies,’’ he observed.