Video: 'World is not stupid...' Jaishankar's response to Pakistani journo's question on 'terror from New Delhi'

New York, December 16

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Thursday ripped into Pakistan over its role in sponsoring and spreading terrorism and advised Islamabad to clean up its act and try to be a good neighbour.

Answering a question from a Pakistani journalist, who accused India of spreading terrorism, Jaishankar replied," You are asking the wrong minister when you say how long we will do this. It is the ministers of Pakistan, who will tell how long Pakistan intends to practice terrorism." In a sharp retort, Jaishankar said the world isn't stupid and it is not forgetful. "

The world increasingly calls out countries; organisations indulging in terrorism...my advice is to clean up your act and try to be good a neighbour." During a media stakeout at the UN, Jaishankar said the world today sees Pakistan as the epicenter of terrorism who has its fingerprints over a lot of terrorist activities.

"I know we have been through two and half years of Covid and a lot of us have brain fog as a result. I can assure the world has not forgotten ...that who has their fingerprints over a lot of activities in the region and beyond the region," he added.

External Affairs Minister's sharp criticisms came in the backdrop of a remark made by Pakistan's Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Hina Rabbani Khar accusing India of destabilising Pakistan using terrorism.

In response, Jaishankar said, "I read the reports on what Hina Rabbani Khar said. I was reminded, more than a decade ago, Hillary Clinton was visiting Islamabad. Hina Rabbani Khar was the minister at that time. Standing next to her, Hillary Clinton said ...if you have a snake in the backyard you cannot expect it to bite only your neighbour, eventually, it will bite the people who keep them in the backyard." Answering a question on terrorism threats emanating from Afghanistan under the Taliban regime, he said, "After the Taliban takeover of Kabul, this council had met and expressed the concern of the international community in regard to Afghanistan as a whole through a council resolution. I think that remains very much the sentiment and outlook of the international community." "One of the key expectations there is that Afghanistan will not serve as a base for terrorism against other countries. We expect whoever has authorities in Afghanistan to respect and honour that commitment," he added.

Summing up his two-day engagement in New York, he said, "This is the last month of our current membership. And during this 8th inning of ours, we have attempted to bring many themes of contemporary relevance like maritime security, technology in UN peacekeeping, reforms of the UN, and counterterrorism to the center of the agenda and of the debate in the UN."

"We have also sought to be the voice of Global South on many issues of concern. We have not only tried to articulate their interest and anxieties but also tried to see whether we can serve as a bridge in the council," he added.

Moreover, Jaishankar also informed that India has declared its candidature for the next tenure at Security Council 2028-29 and it looks forward to it.

