World leaders express grief

Tragic incident
We share grief of those who lost their relatives and close ones in this catastrophe and hope for a speedy recovery of injured
Vladimir Putin, russian president
Heartfelt support
My thoughts & prayers are with those affected… Admiration to survivors and those working tirelessly to respond
Rishi Sunak, uk pm
Stand in solidarity
Deepest condolences to President Murmu, PM Modi and the people of India. France stands in solidarity with you.
Emanuel Macron, french president
