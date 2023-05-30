 World No Tobacco Day: WHO stresses on developing policies to help tobacco farmers’ shift to growing food crops : The Tribune India

World No Tobacco Day: WHO stresses on developing policies to help tobacco farmers’ shift to growing food crops

The theme of this year’s World No Tobacco Day is 'We need food, not tobacco'

World No Tobacco Day: WHO stresses on developing policies to help tobacco farmers’ shift to growing food crops

Photo for representational purpose only. iStock



PTI

New Delhi, May 30

On the eve of World No Tobacco Day, WHO on Tuesday called upon its partners to support governments in developing policies to help tobacco farmers’ shift to growing food crops that would provide them with a better life culminating in supporting national economies and ensuring food security.

Effective tobacco control involves tackling demand and supply as envisaged in the WHO Framework on Tobacco Control (FCTC), said Dr Poonam Khetrapal Singh, the WHO Regional Director for South-East Asia.

While the focus of tobacco control programmes is on reducing tobacco demand, the strategies to reduce its supply need to be balanced with the demand reduction for achieving an overall reduction in tobacco use prevalence, she said.

The theme of this year’s World No Tobacco Day is “We need food, not tobacco”.

The campaign aims to raise awareness about alternative crop production and marketing opportunities for tobacco farmers and encourage them to grow sustainable and nutritious crops.

It also aims at exposing the tobacco industry’s efforts to interfere with attempts to substitute tobacco growing with sustainable crops, thereby contributing to the global food crisis, Singh said.

Tobacco cultivation contributes to increased food insecurity worldwide. Around 3.5 million hectares of land around the globe are converted for tobacco growing each year.

In Southeast Asia Region, India leads in acres of land under cultivation and production of tobacco, followed by Indonesia. Tobacco is also grown in Bangladesh, DPR Korea, Thailand, Myanmar, and Sri Lanka.

Dr Khetrapal Singh said the tobacco industry often touts itself as an advocate for the livelihood of tobacco farmers. In the region, tobacco growers and workers are often used by the industry as front groups to rally against tobacco control, she said.

“The intensive handling of insecticides and toxic chemicals during cultivation of tobacco contributes to many farmers and their families suffering from ill health.

“It is time that the governments and policymakers across the region hold the tobacco industry accountable for the health, environmental and economic costs of tobacco cultivation and use, including the deepening food crisis,” she said.

The WHO FCTC offers specific principles and policy options on the promotion of economically viable alternatives for tobacco workers, growers, and individual sellers and on enhancing the protection of the environment and the health of people.

“We have success stories from Bangladesh, India, Indonesia, and Sri Lanka, where tobacco-growing farmers have successfully shifted over to economically viable alternative crops,” Singh said.

“I call upon all partners to work collectively to support governments of tobacco growing countries to develop and implement suitable policies and strategies for tobacco farmers to shift to growing food crops that would provide them and their families with a better life culminating in supporting national economies and ensuring food security,” she added.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
J & K

10 Vaishno Devi pilgrims die, 57 injured as bus falls from bridge in Jammu; most were from Bihar

2
Haryana

Gurugram road built for CM's visit caves in within a week

3
Haryana

Wrestlers plan to do a Muhammad Ali, throw their medals into sacred Ganga, say their life meaningless now

4
Punjab

Aam Aadmi Party government in Punjab to go in for Cabinet expansion; 2 new ministers to be sworn-in, one resigns

5
Bathinda

12 youths from Punjab, Haryana stuck in Libya

6
Chandigarh

‘Botched’ Surgery: US woman told not to ‘defame’ Chandigarh dentist on electronic media

7
Entertainment

Diljit Dosanjh stuns in no turban look in 'Chamkila' teaser

8
Nation

Delhi teen's killer boyfriend 'changed two buses to Bulandshahr, switched off mobile phone'

9
Sports

Wrestlers put off medal immersion in Ganga after BKU chief Naresh Tikait seeks 5-day time to resolve issue

10
Punjab

AAP to hold gathering of its Punjab ministers, MLAs and MPs in Chandigarh tomorrow to explain its ordinance outreach

Don't Miss

View All
Road built for CM’s visit caves in within a week
Haryana

Gurugram road built for CM's visit caves in within a week

Soon, enjoy ride on swanky coaches to Shimla
Nation

Soon, enjoy ride on swanky coaches to Shimla

Visuals of action against wrestlers leave Olympics gold medallist Abhinav Bindra distraught
Sports

Visuals of action against wrestlers leave Olympics gold medallist Abhinav Bindra distraught

TOEFL to be now accepted for Canada’s higher learning institutions, decision to benefit Indian students
Nation

TOEFL to be now accepted for Canada’s higher learning institutions, decision to benefit Indian students

Foreign dream snuffing out lives, five deaths in May alone
Jalandhar

Foreign dream snuffing out lives, five deaths in May alone

Sikhs in Canada allowed to ride motorcycles without helmets for special events
Diaspora

Sikhs in Canada allowed to ride motorcycles without helmets for special events

Pictures: Police deployed in Haryana to 'prevent' protesters from reaching Delhi to support wrestlers
Haryana

Protesting wrestlers detained for violation of law and order, police clears protest site at Jantar Mantar

Green concern, NGT says Kufri being weighed down by horses
Himachal

Green concern, NGT says Kufri being weighed down by horses

Top News

Aam Aadmi Party government in Punjab to go in for Cabinet expansion

Aam Aadmi Party government in Punjab to go in for Cabinet expansion; 2 new ministers to be sworn-in, one resigns

Government seeks time from Governor for oath-taking ceremony...

Wrestlers protest LIVE Updates: Protesting wrestlers reach Haridwar to ‘immerse’ their medals in Ganges

Wrestlers put off medal immersion in Ganga after BKU chief Naresh Tikait seeks 5-day time to resolve issue

Hand over medals to BKU chief

World wrestling body condemns detention of wrestlers, threatens to ban WFI if polls not held in time

World wrestling body condemns detention of wrestlers, threatens to ban WFI if polls not held in time

‘United World Wrestling will hold a meeting with the wrestle...

8 killed, 20 injured as bus carrying pilgrims to Mata Vaishno Devi falls into gorge in Jammu

10 Vaishno Devi pilgrims die, 57 injured as bus falls from bridge in Jammu; most were from Bihar

Locals, CRPF and police personnel rush to the spot and launc...

Amit Shah says peace in Manipur top priority, instructs officials to strictly deal with anyone disturbing peace

Amit Shah says peace in Manipur top priority, instructs officials to strictly deal with anyone disturbing peace

Home minister is currently visiting Manipur as part of effor...


Cities

View All

Man refuses money for liquor, stabbed to death

Man refuses money for liquor, stabbed to death

Cops get 7 emergency response vehicles

Civic body's drive against illegal sewer, water connections to resume on June 1

Minister inaugurates Shaheed Madan Lal Dhingra Memorial

Protesting lawyers, three youths clash

PTU awards PhD degree to Bathinda man posthumously

PTU awards PhD degree to Bathinda man posthumously

Students’ deportation: MP writes to Canadian minister

Punjab-origin gangster Amarpreet Samra shot in Canada

12 youths from Punjab, Haryana stuck in Libya

Dark spots highlight poor state of affairs in Chandigarh

Dark spots highlight poor state of affairs in Chandigarh

Phase 3 of IAF Heritage Centre in Chandigarh under consideration

AAP MP Vikramjit Sahney writes to Vice-President on Panjab University’s move to drop Punjabi as compulsory subject

IT Park Housing Projects: Chandigarh Housing Board seeks opinion of wildlife experts

Chandigarh logs 27.9 mm rainfall, showers likely till June 1

Thunderstorm, rain hit Delhi; 10 flights diverted

Thunderstorm, rain hit Delhi; 10 flights diverted

Shahbad Dairy murder: Accused planned the killing for 2 days after being rebuffed by victim in front of friends, claim police

Delhi murder: People have lost faith in law-and-order system, says Bharadwaj; Delhi govt announces compensation

Shahbad Dairy murder: New CCTV footage shows accused talking to a person minutes before crime

National monument not demonstration site, wrestlers will not be allowed to protest at India Gate: Police sources

Teachers to boycott varsity exam duties

Teachers to boycott varsity exam duties

Barjinder Singh Hamdard seeks 10 days to appear before Vigilance in Jang-e-Azadi memorial case

No change in broadcast of Akashvani's Punjabi news bulletins

Protest over broken road in Phagwara, traffic blocked

Development works worth Rs 71 lakh begin in Adampur constituency

Pak-based Khalistan Liberation Force chief Lakhbir Singh hatched 2021 Ludhiana court complex blast: NIA

Pak-based Khalistan Liberation Force chief Lakhbir Singh hatched 2021 Ludhiana court complex blast: NIA

Wheat season ends, farm fires less than last year in Ludhiana district

Ensure prompt cleaning of road gullies, zonal commissioners told

Employee ‘flees’ with 3.46-kg gold jewellery

Mining woes prompt tipper union members to block NH-1 for 4 hrs

Non-teaching staff protest against Punjab government in Patiala

Non-teaching staff protest against Punjab government in Patiala

Farmers demand MSP; submit memo to Patiala MP Preneet Kaur

Congress councillors stage dharna outside EO's office in Fatehgarh Sahib

Rajindra Hospital, Patiala, adds another feather to its cap

Registration mandatory to get incentive for direct paddy sowing