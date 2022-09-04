World rejecting communists, Kerala's future lies with BJP: Shah

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, September 3

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday said the Congress was vanishing from the country and the world was getting rid of Communist parties. He said if Kerala had a future, it was with the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led BJP.

He was addressing a Scheduled Caste (SC) conference at Al-Saj International Convention Centre at Kazhakkottam in Thiruvananthapuram.

Earlier, he addressed the 30th Southern Zonal Council meet at Kazhakkottam, which was attended by Chief Ministers and Lieutenant Governors of southern states and union territories.

He urged states to explore a joint solution to river water sharing issues.

The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) said in a statement that Shah urged southern states to make joint efforts and arrive at a solution to river water sharing issues. He also asked Andhra Pradesh and Telangana to mutually resolve their pending issues.

“The Home Minister called on all states of the Southern Zonal Council to explore a joint solution to the issues related to water sharing,” the statement read quoting Shah.

Interstate river water disputes in the south include the Cauvery issue between Tamil Nadu and Karnataka and the Krishna water row between Telangana and Andhra Pradesh.

Stalin for high-speed railway corridor

Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin on Saturday urged the Centre to create a high-speed rail corridor connecting specific locations within Tamil Nadu and to neighbouring states as well. Such a move would be much more economical, more energy efficient and less polluting than aero planes and automobiles, he contended. PTI

Take steps to galvanise economy: Kerala CM

Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan said the Centre should make the states take up what he called productive spending to galvanise the economy. He said there should be a discussion on the proposed laws based on the concurrent list of the 7th Schedule of the Constitution before they were enacted. PTI