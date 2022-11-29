World's first intranasal Covid shot cleared as booster dose

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, November 28

Makers of the world’s first intranasal Covid shot, Hyderabad-based Bharat Biotech, today announced that vaccine iNCOVACC (BBV154) had received approval from the Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO) under “Restricted Use in Emergency Situation” for 18 and above as heterologous booster doses. The vaccine was earlier approved as a primary dose schedule in September.

Important tool iNCOVACC has the double benefit of enabling faster development of variant-specific vaccines and easy nasal delivery that enables mass immunisation to protect from emerging variants of concern

It promises to become an important tool in mass vaccinations during pandemics & endemics; with the receipt of this approval, launch dates, pricing and availability will be announced in due course

iNCOVACC is a recombinant replication deficient adenovirus vectored vaccine with a pre-fusion stabilised SARS-CoV-2 spike protein. This vaccine candidate was evaluated in Phases I, II and III clinical trials with successful results.

“iNCOVACC has been specifically formulated to allow intranasal delivery through nasal drops. The nasal delivery system has been designed and developed to be cost-effective in low and middle-income countries. It was developed in partnership with Washington University, St Louis, which had designed and developed the recombinant adenoviral vectored construct and evaluated it in preclinical studies for efficacy,” the company said in a statement.

Product development related to preclinical safety evaluation, large-scale manufacturing scale up, formulation and delivery device development, including human clinical trials, were conducted by Bharat Biotech. Product development and clinical trials were funded in part by the Government of India through the Department of Biotechnology’s, Covid Suraksha Programme.

Krishna Ella, Chairman of Bharat Biotech said, “iNCOVACC®?, is an intranasal vaccine for the primary two-dose schedule, and heterologous booster dose. This is a great achievement for us and the global scientific community to enable nasal administration of Covid vaccines. Despite the lack of demand for Covid vaccines, we continued product development in intranasal vaccines to ensure that we are well-prepared with platform technologies for future infectious diseases.”

Clinical trials were conducted to evaluate iNCOVACC as a primary dose schedule and as heterologous booster dose for subjects who have previously received two doses of the two commonly administered Covid vaccines in India.

Evaluation was carried out for ability iNCOVACC to elicit responses against the ancestral and omicron variants. Rajesh Gokhale, Union Biotechnology Secretary said, “The DCGI’s approval of Bharat Biotech’s intranasal vaccine is a moment of great pride for our country.”