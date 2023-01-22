Wrestler ‘The Great Khali’ visits RSS headquarters, pays tribute to Hedgewar, Golwalkar

Nagpur, January 22
International professional wrestler Dalip Singh, who took the ring name ‘The Great Khali’ in the popular WWE games, on Sunday visited Dr Hedgewar Smruti Mandir in Reshimbagh, the headquarters of the Rashtriya Sawayamsevak Sangh, in Nagpur in Maharashtra.
The RSS’ publicity wing, the Vishva Samvad Kendra, shared the information on its Facebook page.
“The wrestler visited the memorial of late RSS chief Dr Keshav Baliram Hedgewar and MS Golwalkar and paid tributes to them,” it said.
