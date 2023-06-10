Wrestlers did not make any hate speech: Police to court

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, June 9

The police on Friday told a city court that wrestlers did not make any hate speech during their protest seeking arrest of former Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) president Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh for allegedly molesting and sexually harassing them.

In an action taken report (ATR) filed in a Delhi court on a plea seeking an FIR against wrestlers for allegedly making “false allegations” against the WFI president and making hate speeches, the police said in the video provided by the complainant, wrestlers were not seen raising slogans again Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Singh.

The police have urged the court to dismiss the complaint filed against wrestlers Vinesh Phogat, Bajrang Punia and Sakshi Malik by ‘Atal Jan Party’ national chief Bam Bam Maharaj Nauhatiya.

While taking the ATR on record, Metropolitan Magistrate Anamika posted the matter for further hearing on July 7, agencies reported.

The court had on May 25 directed the police to file an ATR on Nauhatiya’s complaint against the wrestlers for alleged hate speech during the protest and using unparliamentary language against PM Modi and Singh.

The police said on perusal of a video clip provided by the complainant, it had been revealed that some unknown Sikh protesters raised slogans at the Jantar Mantar protest site.

“From the contents of the complaint and video clip provided by the complainant no cognisable offence of hate speech is made out,” the police said, adding the protesting wrestlers were not seen raising any such slogan in this clip.