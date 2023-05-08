 Wrestlers set May 21 deadline for WFI chief's arrest; govt sends panel for talks : The Tribune India

Wrestlers set May 21 deadline for WFI chief's arrest; govt sends panel for talks

Support swells at Jantar Mantar | Punjab farm unions, 100 khaps join in

The protesters during a candlelight march at Jantar Mantar. PTI



Tribune News Service

New Delhi/Rohtak, May 7

Amid the swelling of support for the wrestlers at Jantar Mantar, the protesters today set May 21 as deadline for the government to arrest Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, the embattled Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief facing allegations of sexual exploitation of women grapplers.

The 14-day ultimatum came hours after the government formally opened up talks with the wrestlers, including Bajrang Punia, Sakshi Malik and Vinesh Phogat, who have been sitting on a dharna for 15 days. Led by Sports Authority of India (SAI) Director General Sandip Pradhan, a two-member delegation of the Sports Ministry met the representatives of the wrestlers last night at the protest site. Bajrang, Vinesh and Sakshi, however, did not meet the delegation, leaving the meeting to its nine-member committee of coaches and former players to put forward their demands. Pradhan, however, met Bajrang for a brief period. “Pradhan said the wrestlers were like his children, to which Bajrang replied ‘you remembered us after 15 days’,” a source said, confirming the meeting. The committee put forward two demands: Brij Bhushan should be arrested and no one from his family should be involved in running the WFI affairs.

The representatives of several farm unions, including Samyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM) and Punjab’s BKU (Ugrahan-women), and more than 100 khap panchayats from Haryana, UP, Delhi, Rajasthan and Uttarakhand held a meeting at the protest site and extended support to the wrestlers. BKU spokesperson Rakesh Tikait, Khap Maham 24 chief Mehar Singh and Baldev Singh Sirsa of the SKM (non-political) joined the wrestlers on the dais and addressed the media. “The government should prepare for a long haul. We will not back down until the wrestlers get justice. Members from each khap will join the protest daily and return home by the evening,” Tikait said, adding the wrestlers’ advisory committee would take care of the protest while the unions would extend outside support.

Vinesh Phogat and Sakshi Malik with their supporters in New Delhi. PTI

Asked if the protest had been hijacked by farm unions and political parties, Tikait said, “The players are leading... we are only supporting.”

Insisting that their protest had not been hijacked by anyone, Vinesh hinted that the protest may become bigger if their demands were not met. “People have joined us in our fight against injustice. They respect us and care for our dignity,” she said.

BKU-Ekta Ugrahan chief Joginder Singh Ugrahan said they would burn effigies of Brij Bhushan throughout the country from May 11-18.

Surendra Singh Solanki, chief of Palam Khap 360, a leading khap of Delhi, said, “If the WFI chief is not arrested, we have scheduled a meeting for May 21 at Meham in Rohtak (Haryana) to devise our next strategy.” Om Prakash Dhankar, coordinator of Sarv Khap Panchayat, said they would carry out a campaign from May 11-16 in Haryana to muster public support for the agitation.

Brij Bhushan, BJP MP from Kaiserganj (UP), urged farmer leaders not to make the “mistake” and instead wait for the outcome of the probe into the allegations against him. In a video, he claimed he was innocent and alleged he was targeted as he had brought reforms in the selection process for wrestlers.

As hundreds of turbaned farmers were seen at the protest site, the scenes were similar to the farm stir that continued for 13 months until the Centre repealed the three farm laws. Anticipating a large gathering, security arrangements were beefed up in advance at Jantar Mantar.

Barricades breached

Jhajjar: Stopped at the Tikri border, BKU (Ekta-Ugrahan) activists breached barricades. However, a police official said 10 buses and four cars, carrying over 500 persons, were allowed to go.

