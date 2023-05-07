 Wrestlers’ sit-in: Stopped from entering Delhi, BKU (Ugrahan) activists hold protest at Tikri border : The Tribune India

Wrestlers’ sit-in: Stopped from entering Delhi, BKU (Ugrahan) activists hold protest at Tikri border

Large number of Delhi police personnel have been deployed at Tikri Border as Khap leaders from different parts of Haryana will participate in meeting with their counterparts from UP, Rajasthan and Delhi

The protesters broke barricades placed by Delhi Police to check vehicles operating at border since early morning. Video grab



Tribune News Service

New Delhi/Jhajjar

Activists of BKU (Ugrahan) on Sunday held a protest at Delhi’s Tikri border after being denied entry into the national capital as they had come to participate in wrestlers’ protest at Jantar Mantar.

The protesters broke barricades placed by Delhi Police to check vehicles operating at border since early morning.

However, they were later allowed entry in Delhi.

Notably, hundreds of farmers from Punjab — greater chunk that of women — have reached the national capital to participate in wrestlers’ protest against Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) Chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh.  

BKU Ugrahan has the largest base of women farmers and it played an important role in getting the contentious agriculture laws revoked in 2020. 

Samyukt Kissan Morcha (SKM) — a coalition of over 30 farmer unions, on Saturday, —announced a nation-wide agitation in support of protesting wrestlers.

A large number of Delhi police personnel have been deployed at Tikri Border as Khap leaders from different parts of Haryana will participate in meeting with their counterparts from UP, Rajasthan and Delhi.

WFI chief Brij Bhushan Sharan has been accused of sexual misconduct.

Three months ago prominent wrestlers came forward to lead a protest against him, following which the Union Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports announced the formation of an ‘oversight committee’ to probe allegations against the WFI, Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh and some coaches.

 

 

#Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh #jhajjar #Rajasthan

