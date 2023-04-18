WTO panel rules against India’s import duties on ICT products

New Delhi, April 17
The dispute panel of the World Trade Organisation (WTO) on Monday said the import duties imposed by India on certain information and communication technology (ICT) products violates global trading norms, a decision which New Delhi will challenge at the appellate body of the Geneva-based multilateral organisation.
The ruling followed a dispute filed by the European Union, Japan and Taiwan against these duties in the WTO.
“We recommend that India bring such measures into conformity with its obligations under the GATT 1994,” the WTO panel’s report said.
The WTO has circulated three panel reports in the cases brought by the European Union, Japan and Chinese Taipei in India — Tariff Treatment on Certain Goods in the ICT sector. The EU on April 2, 2019 had challenged the introduction of import duties by India on a wide range of ICT products.
