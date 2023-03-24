Xi's visit not to impact ties with India: Russian envoy

New Delhi, March 23
Russian ambassador to India Denis Alipov on Thursday refuted claims that Chinese President Xi Jinping’s recent visit to Russia would harm Indo-Russian strategic ties.
Alipov wrote in a tweet about a “lot of analysis” making various claims about Xi’s Russian visit. Responding to a spate of articles by Indian experts fearing that the growing Russia-China ties would adversely impact the Russia-India strategic relationship, the envoy called it “wishful thinking”.
“(There is a) Profusion of analysis these days of the outcomes of Xi Jinping’s Russia visit. The impression as though various reputable Indian experts almost dream of Russia-China ties harming Russia-India strategic alignment. A wishful thinking case in point,” he tweeted.
