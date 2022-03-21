‘Y’ security to Karnataka High Court judges who gave hijab case verdict

PTI

Bengaluru, March 20

Following death threats to the three Karnataka High Court judges, including the Chief Justice, who delivered the hijab verdict, and arrest of a person in Tamil Nadu in this regard, Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai on Sunday said his government had decided to provide ‘Y category’ security to them.

Bommai has asked the DGP to look into the case and take the person arrested in Tamil Nadu into custody for investigation. An FIR was registered on Saturday against an unknown individual over a video clip circulating on social media platforms of a man speaking in Tamil and issuing death threats to the judges. “There has been a case of death threat to three judges of Karnataka High Court, including the Chief Justice, in Tamil Nadu and a case has been registered. Some anti-national forces are trying to challenge the system of this country. This had never happened in the past,” Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said.

The person identified as Rahamathulla, in a veiled threat, has referred to a district judge in Jharkhand being mowed down by a vehicle during his morning walk last year, the police said. —

#hijab #hijab row