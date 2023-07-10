Yamuna in Delhi likely to cross danger mark around 11 am on Tuesday: Minister Atishi

New Delhi, July 10
The Yamuna in Delhi is likely to cross the danger mark around 11 am on Tuesday as a large quantity of water is being discharged into the upper reaches of the river, Delhi minister Atishi said on Monday.
The Public Works Department minister, who inspected the preparedness for evacuation and relief work, said water is rushing in the Yamuna towards Delhi very fast due to very heavy rainfall in north Indian states.
"Around 43,000 cusecs of water was being discharged into the Yamuna from Haryana till yesterday morning that has increased to nearly three lakh cusecs now. We expect the level of water in Yamuna to reach danger mark around 10-11 am on Tuesday," she told PTI.
The warning level of water in Yamuna in Delhi is 204.5 metres while the danger mark is 205.33 metres.
