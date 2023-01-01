Year of great feats for India: PMO

Tribune News Service

Aditi Tandon

New Delhi, December 31

The government on Saturday termed 2022 “the year of great feats for India”, and unveiled a collection of images to showcase high points of the year under Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

“The year 2022 has been inspiring for India as the country achieved great feats,” a compendium prepared by the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) stated.

The collection featured 22 images capturing the Prime Minister in a range of milestone moments, including an image of the PM on board the country’s first indigenous aircraft carrier Indian Naval Ship (INS) Vikrant at Cochin shipyard that he commissioned on September 2.

Other images show PM en route Kargil to celebrate Diwali with soldiers, accepting the gavel marking the G20 presidency of India and flagging off yet another indigenously manufactured high-speed Vande Bharat train.

The docket also features the PM bidding farewell to Virat, the veteran horse in the President’s Bodyguard. The stallion retired on January 26, having participated in the Republic Day parade 13 times.

The Prime Minister flying a drone at his official residence in signs of India’s growing prowess in the field, leading a roadshow in Ahmedabad on the eve of the BJP’s historic Gujarat election win, washing his now-deceased mother Heeraba’s feet on June 18 when she entered the 100th year of her life and praying at the historic Kedarnath shrine where several projects are underway to improve connectivity form part of the Prime Minister’s Office’s year-end recap of the defining moments of 2022.

The collection also mirrors India’s diaspora connection through PM Modi’s meetings with NRIs, his meeting with cheetah mitras at Kuno National Park, Madhya Pradesh, where he released eight cheetahs in September.

The year, as the compendium records, was a year when India became the world’s fifth largest economy surpassing the UK, achieved the historic goal of delivering more than Rs 220 crore Covid vaccine doses, crossed the record target of 400 billion dollar exports and expanded in space, drone and defence sectors.

